Life Planning Partners Inc Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

