Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $2.96 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

