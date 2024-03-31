Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $414,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,087,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,953. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

