Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $74,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,146. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $204.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

