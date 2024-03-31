Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,150,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 294,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.67. 5,938,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,336. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

