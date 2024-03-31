Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,607.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 299,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 291,840 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after buying an additional 287,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $18,672,000.

IUSV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 564,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

