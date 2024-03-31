Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,066,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,919,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

