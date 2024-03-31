Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

XPO Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $129.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.