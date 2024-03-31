Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.88. The stock had a trading volume of 368,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
