Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 2,045 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,693. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

