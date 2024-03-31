Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 3,151 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. 385,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,075. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

