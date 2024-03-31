Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 4,703 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,063. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

