Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $4.81 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,788 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.59. 1,927,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

