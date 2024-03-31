Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.19 and its 200-day moving average is $470.78. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

