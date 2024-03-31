Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. Limbach has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 2,430.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Limbach by 1,380.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 366,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Limbach by 691.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Limbach by 374.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 119,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

