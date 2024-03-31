Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.