Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.84. 185,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,209. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $108.86 and a 52 week high of $159.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.