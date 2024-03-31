Lisk Price Tops $1.98 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $282.43 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00002805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001973 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001551 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.