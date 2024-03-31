LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LIXIL Stock Performance
Shares of JSGRY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 1,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. LIXIL has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $33.79.
About LIXIL
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LIXIL
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.