LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LIXIL Stock Performance

Shares of JSGRY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 1,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. LIXIL has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

