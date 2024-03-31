Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $254.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day moving average is $216.41. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

