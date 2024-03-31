Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 8,334.14% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 878,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

Featured Stories

