Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of LUCD stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 8,334.14% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile
Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.
