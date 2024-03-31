Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $4.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,706,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 334,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after buying an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.85 on Friday. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

