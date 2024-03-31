Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.56.
Lundin Mining Trading Up 3.7 %
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Lundin Mining Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 81.25%.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
