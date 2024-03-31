MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.59. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

