Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 449 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $185,164,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,623. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

