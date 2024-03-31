Mainsail Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF comprises about 3.3% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned about 1.56% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 349,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 394,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FUMB remained flat at $20.04 during midday trading on Friday. 88,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,037. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

