Mainsail Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.14. 329,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

