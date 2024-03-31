Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.5% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.25. 344,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

