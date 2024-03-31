Mainsail Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Shares of BA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

