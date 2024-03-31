Mainsail Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

