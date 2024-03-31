Mainsail Financial Group LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.17. 4,260,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,707,883. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

