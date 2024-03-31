Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.22. 3,676,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,623. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

