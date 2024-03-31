Mainsail Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.60. 3,897,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,341. The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

