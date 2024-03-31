Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

