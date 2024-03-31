Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

