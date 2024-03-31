McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

