McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $281.95 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

