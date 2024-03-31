Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.15. 7,579,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,521. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

