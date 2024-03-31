Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

