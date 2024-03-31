Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.05 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $51.05 million and $1.14 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

