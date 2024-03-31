Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $50.60 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $50.60 million and $1.12 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

