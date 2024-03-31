MetisDAO Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $103.48 or 0.00146553 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $543.33 million and $30.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015445 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00023586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,559.35 or 0.99928385 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 97.55033455 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $20,209,149.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

