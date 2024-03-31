MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.73. 37,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.