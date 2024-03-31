MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFIC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 83.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

