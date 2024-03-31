Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 23,939 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,961. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.