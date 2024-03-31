Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $75,802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 228.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,847,000 after purchasing an additional 339,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.44. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

