Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.8 %

PACB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,566,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,735. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

