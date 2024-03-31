Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 725,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,595. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.