Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 863 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in MP Materials by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MP Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

MP Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

MP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 2.44.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

