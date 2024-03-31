Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 146 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,892,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,992. The firm has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

